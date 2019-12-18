The Lagos State Government on Tuesday said it had commenced the sale of Lake Rice in preparation for the Yuletide celebrations.The Commissioner for Agriculture, Gbolahan Lawal, in a statement, said the rice, a product of the collaboration between Lagos and Kebbi states, would be available in various centres across the state.Some of the centres, according to the statement, include the Agricultural Development Authority Complex, Oko-Oba, Agege; the Lagos State Agriculture Inputs Supply Authority, Ojo; and the Blue Roof at LTV Complex, Agidingbi, Ikeja.Others are the Farm Service Centre, Epe; Odogunyan Farm Service Centre, Ikorodu; Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere; Farm Centre, Ajah, Government Technical School, Ikotun; Farm Service Centre, Badagry; and the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Centre, Rowe Park, Yaba.While a 50 kilogramme bag of rice costs N17,000, the 25kg bag would be sold for N8,500.“The commissioner noted that the state government would continue to ensure adequate production and fair distribution of Lake Rice, with a view to ensuring its availability to the masses in the various designated sales centres across the state.“He gave assurance that the government would continue to embark on agricultural policies and programmes to ensure food security in the state in line with the THEMES agenda of the present administration,” the statement added.