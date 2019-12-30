/ / Lagos removes Lekki roundabout, four more across state to go





Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reassured Lagosians of his administration’s commitment to rid the state of traffic gridlock.





In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Sunday, Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance while inspecting the removal of the 2nd Lekki Roundabout.





He said that the removal of 2nd Lekki Roundabout was part of the effort to ensure a free vehicular movement along the Lekki corridors.





Four roundabouts, including Ikotun, 2nd Roundabout on the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Allen Avenue Roundabout and Maryland, will be removed to pave way for road expansion and free flow of traffic.

Sanwo-Olu visited the Lekki Coastal Roads to ascertain the level of work done by men of the state’s Environmental Task Force, who had gone earlier to clean up the illegal structures built on the Right of Way (RoW).





He said that government would immediately start work in the area to avoid further encroachment and illegal occupation of the large expanse of land.