



The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday said that the Sagamu Interchange Bridge, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway would be temporarily closed from today.





Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of the FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the temporary closure was due to the damage caused by the two tankers that caught fire there on Christmas day.





“The temporary closure is based on their professional advice that the fire had destroyed the integrity of that section of the bridge and it will not be safe for motorists until it had been reinforced”, he said.





The FRSC boss said motorists approaching the Sagamu Interchange Bridge from the Eastern part of Nigeria through Ijebu-Ode end should detour right at the back of the FRSC Emergency Roadside Clinic at Sagamu to connect the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway leading to Ogere.

He said that they should then make a U – turn before Ogere town and continue their journey to Lagos.





Oladele added that vehicles coming from Abeokuta and heading to the Eastern part of Nigeria through Ijebu Ode should avoid the Sagamu Interchange Bridge.





He advised them to turn right immediately after Nestle Company Plc to proceed to the expressway leading to Lagos and then make a U – turn after Kara – Sagamu which is after Julius Berger Construction Company Yard, Sagamu.





The official explained that from there, they should reconnect the Sagamu- Ijebu Ode – Ore – Benin Expressway to continue their journey.





The FRSC sector commander advised motorists to call the FRSC toll free number 122 for further clarification on the new temporary arrangements.