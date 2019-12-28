/ / Lagos govt reopens Quilox night club, issues strong warning

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has approved the re-opening of popular night club, Quilox.





This comes after the club’s management expressed their commitment, to comply with the state’s Environmental Laws, Regulations, Guidelines and Standards.





LASEPA’s General Manager, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, said in a statement on Saturday, that Quilox promised to ensure its clients’ vehicles were properly parked in designated areas.





”We are reopening the club for operation as it has fulfilled our conditions and complied with the extant law guiding its operations.





”The club was sanctioned and fined for environmental nuisances and we ensure total compliance before reopening,” Fasawe said.





Quilox, owned by Shina Peller, a member of the Federal House of Representatives, was sealed for noise pollution and traffic congestion.





It happened after the club organised its annual 36-hour party.