Elizabeth Omale, the lady responsible for the viral video where Davido appeared to be promoting a forthcoming programme organised by Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), has apologised for misleading the public.The video ad — tagged ’12 Days of Glory’ — has triggered heated debate on social media with many criticising the music star for engaging in a promotional work for COZA, founded by Biodun Fatoyinbo.An angry Davido had earlier debunked the claims and threatened lawsuit if the video was not retracted.“I have reached out to those responsible for this madness immediately. I will most certainly be proceeding further if you don’t retract that video immediately. A word is enough,” he had written.In a new development, the lady, who is also the mother of the little girl in the video, took to her Instagram page to apologise, saying the video was taken out of context.She noted that the video was shared on her social media platform as a way of creating awareness for the programme because of her passion for it, and not as an ambassador of COZA as generally misinterpreted.“I would like to make some clarifications on the video I recorded with @davidoofficial for my church, the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA),” she wrote on Thursday.“The video was in no way intended to be an official ad from the church. It was simply my way of raising awareness for a program I am passionate about.“I have read reports online claiming that Davido is coming to the program as an ambassador of COZA because of the video, these reports are false. He recorded that video with me and my daughter as a favour to a friend, nothing more. Also, my pastor, Pastor Biodun only reposted the video from my page because he has been reposting videos about the program. My video wasn’t the only one on his page.“The video was a product of my excitement about 12DG and there was no malice intended. I apologize for the confusion and misrepresentation, and once again I’d like to say I acted as an individual and not as an official representative of COZA. Thank you.”