



Senator Dino Melaye has been described as a political house boy by the newly-elected Senator for Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi.





He said that Melaye could not manage well his earlier election into the Senate but decided to burgle it with unnecessary exuberances.





Addressing newsmen on Sunday after his victory at the poll, Adeyemi said, “when a servant steals the garment of his master, the garment will be too big for the servant that the joy of having his master’s garment will cause the servant to misbehave to people- he ordinarily could have respected.”





Adeyemi said Melaye’s over-size “garment made him to misbehave while in the Senate,” saying “legislation is not synonymous with rascality and recklessness.”

Speaking further, the two-time Senator apologized on behalf of the people of his constituency to all those the outgoing Senator Dino Melaye had offended “through his unguided utterances and actions” and said the trait was “alien to the culture and tradition of his people.”





He specifically begged President Muhammad Buhari, the APC national Chairman, Adams Oshiomole, the APC leader, Ahmed Tinubu, the governor of the state, Yahaya Bello and a host of others that Melaye had at one time or the other had altercation with to forgive the defeated senator.





Adeyemi pledged “to represent the people with dignity and decorum” at the Red Chamber, and also promise to do more for the people of his constituency in his third term at the Senate.





He thanked the electorate, the APC, traditional rulers, Governor Bello and all those who contributed to his success at the poll and stressed he would not disappoint them.