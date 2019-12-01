



Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, has congratulated Smart Adeyemi, the newly elected senator for Kogi west on his victory at the poll.





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Adeyemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the supplementary election in Kogi-west senatorial district, which was held on Saturday.





Adeyemi polled 88,373 votes to defeat Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who secured 62,133 votes.





In a statement by Onogwu Muhammed, Bello’s chief press secretary, the governor described the victory ”as a collective manifestation of intellectual, moral and cultural virtues, and mandate given by the good people of Kogi West”.

He said the victory was a testament to the decision of the people of the area ”to move away from the ineffective representation of the immediate past for a progressive and development-oriented one”.





Bello commended APC supporters and the people of Kogi-west for exercising their civic rights despite the pockets of unrest recorded in some locations during the governorship election.





He also commended INEC and security agencies for working hard to ensure free, fair and credible elections in the state.





The governor said he is committed to using his second term in office for ”groundbreaking developmental strides” in all parts of the state.





”The APC as a party is particularly grateful to the people of Kogi West for their peaceful conduct at the polls and embracing the promise of the party to work assiduously to ensure the development of the area and the state in general,” he said.





”Now that we are having all three APC senators representing Kogi at the National Assembly, my administration would work in synergy with them and other APC lawmakers to attract more projects to our state, to make life more meaningful for its citizens.”



