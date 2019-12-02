



Senator Dino Melaye has raised alarm over alleged plans to arrest him.





Melaye who recently lost his seat at the senate disclosed this on Monday on his Twitter page.





According to him, the plans to arrest him was agreed upon after a meeting in Abuja.





Melaye wrote: “A meeting in Abuja just concluded that I should be arrested next week for frivolous reasons to frustrate my Tribunal case in the just concluded Helicopter election.





“Waiting for them, Nigeria belongs to all of us.”





Recall that Melaye on Sunday vowed to reclaim his seat at the Senate





Melaye said this while lamenting the outcome of Saturday’s Rerun Senatorial election in Kogi State.