



The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Monday lost his eldest sister Hajia Rabiat Bello, following a protracted illness.





According to a statement released by the governor through his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogu, Hajia Rabiat Bello died following a protracted illness on Monday.





The statement further disclosed that a 3-day Fidau prayers for the peaceful repose of late Hajia Rabiat will come up on Thursday, 26th of December 2019 at her residence in Agassa, Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State.





