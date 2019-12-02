Embattled Senator Dino Melaye has refused to congratulate his conqueror, Senator Smart Adeyemi, saying doing so amounted to congratulating an armed robber.Melaye lost the Kogi West Senatorial District election to Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress, APC.INEC’s Returning Officer of the election, Professor Olajide Lawal, had said Adeyemi, who represented Kogi West Senatorial District from 2007-2015, polled 88,373 votes to beat Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 62,133 votes.Melaye has rejected the result and vowed to challenge the outcome in court.In series of tweets on Sunday night, Melaye said “Congratulating Smart Adeyemi will amount to congratulating an armed robber after successful operation.”He said no lover of democracy would “celebrate the shameful and temporary removal of the ‘Voice of the Voiceless,’ Senator Dino Melaye from the Nigerian Senate by the APC ‘gun-ment.’ Dino will never die!”Melaye also tweeted that Adeyemi just lied on national TV that 10 of his bills was signed into law.“I challenge him to name 6 bills he sponsored talk less of being assented to. How many bills did President Jonathan signed into law that he alone got 10. Egbami ooo he lied about FOI too,” he said.