Following the kidnap of two Catholic Priests at Elegbeka axis of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, their abductors have demanded the sum of N100 million naira ransom for their release.It was gathered that the kidnappers contacted the Catholic church two days after the priests were kidnapped on the Benin-Owo highway.It can be recalled that the two priests identified as Rev. Father Joseph Nweke and Rev. Fr. Felix Efobi from Awka Catholic Diocese who were on their way from Anambra State for a wedding ceremony in Akure, the Ondo State capital.According to the Director of Media and Communications of the Ondo Catholic Diocese, Rev. Father Leo Aregbesola who confirmed the development, the kidnappers contacted the Awka Catholic Diocese where they made the demand.“I was told from their parish today that the abductors have contacted the church and they were demanding a ransom of N100million. That is the latest for now. They have not been released.”Meanwhile, the Spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph when contacted disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie has ordered a team of policemen to l go after the kidnappers as he stressed that investigation into the incident was still ongoing.“We have moved in our men to go after the bandits. In this type of operation, we are being very careful because we want a situation that the victims would be rescued unhurt. So we are working on it“We are also employing scientific means to search for the hoodlums and I want to assure you that the victims would be rescued and reunited with members of their families without being hurt. Very soon, the abductors would be arrested.”