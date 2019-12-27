Highlife singer, Kcee, and his brother, E-money have unveiled a mansion at their Uli hometown in Ihiala, Anambra State.
Kcee shared videos of the mansion on Friday on Instagram.
See what AJ boys did in ULI, Xmas gift ￼ to myself, God I give you praise. ULI MUSIC FESTIVAL 30TH DECEMBER you can’t miss this one,” he said.
Popular club owner, Cubana, has congratulated the brothers, saying 2020 would be his turn to build a house in the village.
“Man wey no get house for villa dat one no be Igbo￼ Man @iam_emoney1 @iam_kcee Congrats on your Uli￼ country home ￼ Mad ￼ Oh !!! 2020 na my turn in line so help me God Amen,” he said.
