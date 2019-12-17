A Kano state high court on Tuesday declined to grant an extension on the interim order given last week barring the state governor from interfering with the powers of the Kano emirate kingmakers.





Counsel to the kingmakers Barrister Nasiru Dangida in suit No K/197/2019 was asking the court to extend the order pending the determination of the substantive suit.





But the presiding judge, Justice A. T. Badamasi declined to grant the order giving the governor additional rights





The import of the ruling is that the governor is now effectively capable of exercising all the powers vested in him under the new ‘Kano State Emirates Council Law, 2019.





This includes the power to dethrone any emir found violating any of the provisions of the law.