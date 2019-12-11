



A Kano high court has ruled that the state government cannot take any action under the new Kano state emirates council law, 2019, without consulting the kingmakers.





Granting the ex parte motion filed by some kingmakers led by Yusuf Nabahani, madakin Kano, on Tuesday, Ahmed Badamosi, the presiding judge, said the governor would have to consult with the kingmakers on any issue until the case is determined.





“That an order of interim injunction, is hereby made restraining the third respondent, from taking away the functions and powers of the applicants under the Kano state emirates council law, 2019, or taking any steps whatsoever under the Law without consultation with the applicants pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice,” Badamosi held.





Thereafter, the judge adjourned the matter to December 17 for continuation of hearing.

The development is coming days after Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, signed into law a bill seeking the creation of four additional emirates in the state.





The four emirates are Rano, Karaye, Gaya and Bichi. The governor had earlier created the emirates but a court nullified them.





Subsequently, he transmitted a new bill on the creation of the emirates to the state assembly and the lawmakers treated the bill speedily after which the governor signed it into law.





On Monday, the governor appointed Sanusi as head of the council of chiefs.





But a source disclosed that the governor named Sanusi head of the council so as to put him in a difficult situation.





“If Sanusi convenes a meeting of council of chiefs, that means he has accepted the new emirates. If he rejects the appointment, the governor would pick his replacement. So this is a tough one,” the source said.





Ganduje is believed to be hitting back at Sanusi for reportedly working against his second term.



