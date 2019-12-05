The Kano State House of Assembly has passed the new emirates bill presented before it.The speaker of the house, Alhaji Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa announced the Approval at plenary.The new bill has approved four additional Emirates council in the state which includes Bichi, Gaya, Rani and Karaye.The bill scaled through first, second and third readings before it was finally adopted by members of the assembly.Recall that a Kano High Court presided by Justice Usman Na’Abba on November, 1 nullified the establishment of the four emirates created in May 2019 saying the State House of Assembly did not follow due process in creating the emiratesJustice Na’Abba pointed out that the Kano State House of Assembly violated section 101 of the Nigerian Constitution which gives the assembly the power to enact its rules and guidelines of proceedings.The bill is expected to be assented by governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for immediate action.