Secretary General of the Conference of United Political Parties (CUPP), Willy Ezeugo on Monday said elders of Nigeria have failed the nation.Speaking at the inauguration of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Ezeugo said, “I am an elder, let the truth be said, we the elders we have failed the nation and it’s about time we give the youths the opportunity to serve Nigeria and prove their mettle. I was a youth leader at my prime but today as an elder, I am asking my mates to step aside for the younger ones”.Speaking almost in the same vein, former president of NYCN, Comrade Olayemi Success said the “youth actually love this nation more than anything and I hope this new exco should be ready to reject their biological fathers to serve.As at the time of filing this story the ceremony is still ongoing to swear-in Solomon Adodo and his team.