Mrs Muyinat Mimiko, the mother of the immediate past Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has passed away.It was gathered that she died after a brief illness at her residence in Ondo, at the age of 88.An aide of the former governor, Mr Paul Akinduro, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Saturday, said the octogenarian gave up the ghost on Friday night.He said, “Mama Muinat Mosekola Mimiko fondly called ‘Iye Ruka’ has gone to rest. We will miss her dearly.”