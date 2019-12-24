



The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, has asked the Managing Director, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc, Dr. Marylyn Amobi to step down from office.The directive, which was with immediate effect, was as a result of the continuation of the restructuring and sanitation of the Federal Ministry of Power.Special Adviser to the Minister, Aaron Artimas, broke the news in statement in Abuja.The terse statement revealed that the Minister has constituted a five- man investigative committee to probe the complaints against Amobi.The statement reads: “In continuation of the reorganization/sanitation in the Federal Ministry of Power, the Honourable Minister, Engr. Sale Mamman has directed the Managing Director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company to step down with immediate effect.“In View of this, the Minister has also directed the constitution of a 5-Man investigative committee to look into the myriads of complaints against the MD/CEO with the view to restoring sanity in the Management of the company.“Consequently, she is to handover to the most senior Director in the Organization.”Details shortly…