Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), says the board will use drones and CCTV cameras to monitor the 2020 University and Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).





He made the disclosure during a two-day meeting with Computer Based Test (CBT) Centre Operators, State Coordinators of the Board, Financial Institutions and Internet Service Providers on Thursday in Zaria, Kaduna State.





NAN reports that Oloyede also said JAMB generated N20 billion from 2016 to 2019.





He told CBT centre operators not to worry about their investments while transacting business with the board as long as they were doing their work in accordance with the agreed registration and examination guidelines.

“You have nothing to fear and you should know that, if you put your investments together, it can’t be up to N20bn and we have accrued N20bn in three years as an agency.





“As an agency of government, we have to ensure that small and medium scale businesses thrive and if you multiply 11 staff by 700, you will know better.





“We are also adding value to the economy and job creation out of your employment market and we will continue to support you once you are doing your work well,” he assured.





Oloyede said the board also announced its readiness to deploy drone cameras to all the identified 700 examination centres to check any activity that could jeopardise the efforts of the board from being a transparent agency of government it was known for.





The Registrar directed that: “All CCTV must be wired, all cameras must cover verification areas, coding areas, walk ways, examination hall, server room and entrance and exit in all centres.





“We will use drones to monitor the centres to check registration and examination scandals.”





In the area of prosecution of those caught, he said: “100 candidates caught red-handed are under prosecution – 20 jailed and 80 others are under investigation.”