Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, says he does not support the payment of pension to ex-governors who are serving senators or ministers.





He said he has not received even a kobo from Rivers state as pension.





On Wednesday, a federal high court in Ikoyi asked the federal government to recover pensions and allowances received by former and serving senators as ex-governors.





The judgement followed a suit by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) against the government in 2017.







The group sued the government over its “failure to stop former governors from receiving double pay and life pensions”.





Amaechi, who was governor of Rivers state between 2007 and 2015 and currently a minister, was listed as one of the former governors affected by the judgement.





Reacting to the development, the minister said he has never asked for pension as an ex-governor, and that he would turn it down if offered to him.





“I have never requested for or collected one kobo as pension from R/State Govt. If offered, I will politely decline & request that the money should be given to Rivers State pensioners,” he said in a tweet.





“I do not believe that I should receive pension as ex-gov of R/State while serving as a minister.”