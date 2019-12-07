 It's painful - Chioma tells Davido as he fondles her bo*bs on a flight (VIDEO) | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » It's painful - Chioma tells Davido as he fondles her bo*bs on a flight (VIDEO)

12:30 PM 0
A+ A-


Nigerian music star, Davido turned on his naughty side as he shared a video of him fondling his fiancee, Chioma's b*obs on a recent flight.

The new mother who was sleeping when Davido began fondling her boobs, made a complaint of it being painful. The singer however continued for a little while before reaching for her face.
  
Here is the video below;





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top