Nigerian music star, Davido turned on his naughty side as he shared a video of him fondling his fiancee, Chioma's b*obs on a recent flight.
The new mother who was sleeping when Davido began fondling her boobs, made a complaint of it being painful. The singer however continued for a little while before reaching for her face.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.