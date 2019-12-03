



Seriake Dickson, governor of Bayelsa state, says it is an insult to the people of the state to refer to what happened on November 16 as an election.





Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Monday, Dickson alleged security agents conspired with All Progressives Congress (APC) “thugs” to bring already prepared result sheets into the state.





David Lyon, candidate of the APC, defeated Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), putting an end to the long reign of the opposition party in the state.





Dickson, whose anointed candidate is Diri, however, said no election held in the state.

He said supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were targeted and violence unleashed on them. Dickson said the violence recorded during the electoral process left 12 people dead and another 93 injured.





“The reality in Bayelsa is that there was no election. It is an insult to the integrity of institutions and our people to refer to what happened on November 16 as an election,” Dickson said.





“From hospitals’ records, we can for now account for 93 people, who were injured during the attack on the PDP supporters in Nembe and are currently receiving treatments in hospitals.





“At least 12 people died from that attack on the PDP supporters. The story is the same in Southern Ijaw. Some SPOs have already approached us that they are ready to tell the story of how they were not allowed to do their jobs.”