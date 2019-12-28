/ / Islamic group speaks on execution of Christian captives by ISWAP





The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned the execution of Christian captives by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).





The terrorists based the action on its revenge of the killing of ISIS leader, Abubakr Al-Baghdadi and its spokesman, Abul-Hassan Al-Muhaiir.





Reacting, MURIC Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, in a statement, on Saturday, said the killing was part of an attempt to embarrass the Federal Government of Nigeria for preventing attacks during the Christmas celebration.





“We reject the criminal antics of terrorists. This is definitely not Islam. It is the handiwork of misguided elements. Our hypothesis is that the terrorists may have intended to effect a double hit in Burkina Faso and here in Nigeria”, it noted.

“The Nigerian operation may have been called off after the planners saw the alertness and gallantry of the Nigerian security agencies. The execution of the Christian captives point to an act of frustration after the planned attack on Nigerian soil became mission impossible.





“The enemy may want to catch us off guard by striking during the New Year celebrations. We, therefore, call on the security agencies to be on alert during the end of the year and New Year celebrations to avert any planned attack. We also appeal to Nigerians generally to be security conscious. Security watch must not be left to those in uniform alone. We must be our nation’s eyes and ears.





“MURIC appeals to Nigerians to understand the mentality of terrorists and the anatomy of extremism. They (the terrorists) wish to create fear in our hearts so that nobody will confront them. But they have failed in this regard because the government has risen to the occasion and our gallant soldiers are giving the terrorists sleepless nights.





“They also intend to cause war between Nigerian Christians and their Muslim neighbours. In fact this is the primary objective. The ultimate aim is to enable them to sneak in behind the lines, seize the seat of power and begin a reign of terror in the whole country whereby both Christians and moderate Muslims will, willy-nilly, be at their beck and call.





“We, therefore, call upon our Christian neighbours to understand the humongous challenge which terrorism poses. The government needs the cooperation of all to overcome these challenges. We charge Imams and pastors to use the minbar and pulpit to preach patience and tolerance all the time.





“In summary, we strongly condemn the execution of Christian captives in Nigeria and the killing of 135 people in Burkina Faso explosions. We appeal to religious leaders to forge a united front in the deradicalisation of religion in Nigeria. We appeal to Nigerians to be vigilant and to report suspicious persons and circumstances to the security agents.”





Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians not to let terrorists divide the country along religious lines.