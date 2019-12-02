The leading secessionist group in the South East, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dared the Nigerian Police over the warning that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu should not attempt to return to the country for his mother’s burial.





The Abia State Commissioner of Police CP Ene Okon had at the weekend warned that if Kanu returned, he would be arrested as he is still a wanted person.





In a statement signed and made available to reporters by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, the IPOB reassured its members that nobody can stop Kanu from attending his mother’s funeral.





The IPOB said the threat by the police was an empty one that does not hold water.









“However, it is important we inform the Fulani masters of this Okon that Biafra is resonating all over the world today, thanks to IPOB.





“All the years of threats and brutal crackdowns have all resulted in making IPOB more defiant, determined and ruthless in our pursuit of the noble goal of Biafra liberation.”





The group lambasted Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ohanaeze Ndigbo, accusing them of grand conspiracy and mind-numbing treachery, which he said cannot stop IPOB, adding “how much less an unknown Fulani boy-boy in police uniform in Umuahia.”





It added, “It seems this caliphate servant in police uniform named CP Okon wants to use the name of our most revered leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to be noticed as the slave he is in order to advance his career.”





According to the Kanu-led group, other police bosses in Abia before Okon had failed in their bid to stop IPOB.





“The same way they sunk into oblivion is exactly the same way this talkertative will be quickly consigned to the scrapheap of used and discarded unthinking caliphate servants from the South.”