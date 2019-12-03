



The Anambra state police command has accused members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of killing two of its officers.





In a statement on Monday, Haruna Mohammed, the command’s spokesman, said the officers were attacked while attempting to arrest one Ifeanyi Ejiofor, a lawyer, in Oraifite community in the state.





According to Mohammed, when the officers arrived at Ejiofor’s house, armed men descended on them and set a patrol vehicle ablaze.





“At about 11:30 am, there was a formal complaint against One Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor ‘m’ (a member of the proscribed IPOB) in Oraifite on alleged case of abduction, assault occasioning harm and malicious damage to property,” he said.

“Following the report, Police Patrol teams led by the Area Commander, Oraifite ACP Oliver Abbey mobilised and rushed to the scene in order to arrest the suspect who declined Police invitation.





“However, as soon as Police arrived the house, armed men suspected to be IPOB members descended on the Police, set ablaze one Patrol vehicle and attacked them with rifles and machetes. As a result of the attack, two Police officers whose identities are being withheld, were killed by the suspected IPOB members while others were inflicted with machete cuts. The injured personnel were rushed to the Hospital for medical attention and are presently receiving treatment.





“Consequently, the Command deployed reinforcements from the State Headquarters comprising of PMF, SARS and Special Anti Cult Units in conjunction with the Army/other Sister agencies who cordoned off the area in order to fish out the culprits, while Joint patrol are still ongoing in the town to prevent further breakdown of law and order.





“Meanwhile, some arrests were made and the Commissioner of Police CP John B.Abang,fdc who is on his way to the scene has vowed to bring perpetrators of this dastardly act to justice.”





Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader who is currently on exile, had earlier accused the police of killing three persons in Anambra.