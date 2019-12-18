National Youth Service Corps state coordinator in Kwara, Mrs. Tosin Ikupolati, has advised corps members serving in the state to always dress decently.Ikupolati gave the advice on Wednesday at the closing of the camp for the Batch “C” Stream II Orientation Course at the NYSC Camp in Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area of the state.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a total of 1,179 Corps members took part in the 21-day orientation.According to Ikupolati, NYSC frowns at any form of indecent dressing, therefore, corps members should be very proud to wear the NYSC uniforms at all times.“NYSC is a pride to any Nigerian youth serving in the scheme, they should not be ashamed of the NYSC uniforms, it is part of their identity,” the coordinator said.She, therefore, warned that any corps member found to be indecently dressed during the service year would be sanctioned.Ikupolati added that wearing NYSC uniform can save corps members during any crisis or upheaval as people would be willing to assist and protect corps members from crisis.She appealed to employers of corps members to give priority to the welfare of the members serving in their companies, “to serve as an incentive to motivate the corps members to put in their best.”Earlier, the state coordinator said the closing ceremony marked the end of the 21-day orientation designed to prepare corps members for the service year and beyond.“It is also a platform to inculcate the spirit of patriotism, selflessness, loyalty, team work and hard work into the Corps members, these in turn will prepare them for life during the service years and hereafter,” she said.Ikupolati urged the corps members to carry the good behaviour and other good virtues they might have imbibed during the orientation to the next phase of their service year.“I appeal to you to accept your postings in good faith and settle down at your places of primary assignments in good time.“The posting has been strictly done in line with the NYSC posting policy and all interests had been fairly considered,” Ikupolati said.Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in his address, urged the corps members to follow the footprints of their predecessors throughout the service year.The governor, who was represented by Dr Garba Mango, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Transport, charged the Corps members to put into practice all they have learnt during the orientation course.AbdulRazaq assured the Corps members of adequate security anywhere they were posted to in the state, adding that all monarchs have been directed to ensure the security of Corps members in their domains.