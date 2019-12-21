



The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Saturday gave an update on the visa on arrival policy.





Comptroller General, Muhammad Babandede, spoke on Saturday at the Immigration Training School, Kano State.





The CGI said the policy was an opportunity for Africans that were coming for legitimate businesses to thrive in countries other than their own.





He added that it was a means of integration and cementing African brotherhood and breaking the barriers of free movement among Africans.

Babandede assured Nigerians that the policy would be handled professionally through best global practices without compromising national security.





“Presidential Amnesty granted by President Muhammadu Buhari for six months from July, 2019 will expire in January, 2020.





“Registration will continue to enable every migrant get registered and remain in the country.





“However, any defaulter that refuses to take advantage of the opportunity will be removed from Nigeria,” he said.