Former artiste manager and ex-wife of singer, 9ice, Toni Payne, recently took a stroll down memory lane as she recalled her experience when her marriage broke up a decade ago. She wrote on Twitter, “10 years ago, I was put out on the streets, living in a friend’s hotel with a one-year-old child not knowing what next. 10 years later, we are both doing great, my business is thriving and life is peachy. What doesn’t kill you truly makes you stronger. I’m always grateful. #myDecade”.Refusing to describe how she felt during that period, Payne said, “That’s all in the past. The most important thing is that I’m doing great.“I’m not really open to discussing the topic because it is in the past. I have a ‘daily quotes’ page and I have written books on the issue for anyone going through anything that needs a bit of motivation or inspiration to get through.”The proud mother who is fond of uploading pictures of her son, Zion, on social media, described motherhood as a blessing. She added, “Motherhood, as I know it, comes with a natural instinct to care for and make sure one’s offspring is doing great. That has been my experience. Being a mother is amazing. I have a super smart, lovable and funny son. There are no dull moments.”On Zion’s relationship with his father, Payne said, “That’s personal. It is not in my place to discuss.”Noting that she was still open to love, the entertainment personality said, “Aren’t we all? I’m not like 90 years old. Even 90-year-olds get love.”On the kind of man she likes, she said, “Someone sincere and compassionate. I’m a simple person. Having integrity is also very important to me. Physical qualities are relative. As long as I find him attractive, I’m good. I believe attraction is tied to a person’s character. If your character is good, you can be attractive to someone. I don’t have a preference– career-wise. As long as he is a good person inside, I’m good.”Refusing to confirm whether she is in a relationship or not, the former artiste manager said, “Maybe. Maybe not.”On what drives her, Payne said, “The ability to do what I do daily is where I draw my strength from. I never take being able to wake up, get up and go hustling for granted.”Payne also stated how she got into photography and artiste management. She said, “I studied Video Digital Art in school, so I’ve always had a background in visual arts. I think around 2005, I used to do beauty PR before going into music PR, then into management around 2009.”