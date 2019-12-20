



Apostle Johnson Suleman, General Overseer of the Omega Fire ministries has reacted to the impeachment of US President Donald Trump





Donald Trump was formally impeached by the US House of Representatives for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Wednesday.





The vote followed weeks of testimony, related to his dealings with Ukraine. 230 to 197 votes in the Democratic-majority House saw to the impeachment of the US president.





Trump will, however, remain in office until he is tried and convicted by the senate.









On his Twitter page, the outspoken cleric wrote: “Still praying hard for Donald Trump. God is faithful.”





Meanwhile, Russian President, Vladimir Putin on Thursday predicted that Trump’s impeachment will be rejected by the US Senate.