Ismaila Mustapha a.k.a Mompha has returned to Instagram after his release from EFCC custody. He fulfilled his bail conditions on Monday, 9th December 2019.
Mompha who was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 14 counts bordering on fraud, money laundering and running a foreign exchange business without the authorisation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was granted a N100m bail on Friday, November 29th.
He was on IG live this afternoon, celebrating his freedom with some friends. Singing to NairaMarley's song, Mompha said he is not a Yahoo Boy. Watch the video below
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.