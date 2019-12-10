



Ismaila Mustapha a.k.a Mompha has returned to Instagram after his release from EFCC custody. He fulfilled his bail conditions on Monday, 9th December 2019.





Mompha who was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 14 counts bordering on fraud, money laundering and running a foreign exchange business without the authorisation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was granted a N100m bail on Friday, November 29th.



