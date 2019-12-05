



Ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr, the British boxer says he will not celebrate if he gets revenge against the Mexican-American boxer.





Joshua faces Ruiz in a rematch expected to hold at a 15,000 capacity stadium in Saudi Arabia.





The dethroned heavyweight champion, who failed in his first fight against Ruiz in June, must bring his A game to the ring to reclaim the heavyweight title.





The 30-year-old boxer was taken down four times by Ruiz at the Madison Square Garden, giving up in the seventh round and also relinquishing his three heavyweight world titles — WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

Joshua has had six months to right the wrongs of that night in New York as he bids to win back his belts in Saudi Arabia.





“Would it be a special moment? I say no because I know I belong here so it’s not special,” he said.





“When I regain those belts I’m going to keep cool and stay focused on the next challenge.





“It’s not a time to celebrate. It’s a time to keep the challenger mind-set, one by one I’m picking them (rivals) off, I’m moving on to the next target and Ruiz is just the next target on my list.





“I didn’t lose any heart or any fire in my belly. I’m really looking forward to it.





“There’s no fear in my heart, no fear in my eyes.”





The Mexican’s victory over Joshua was one of the biggest upsets in the history of boxing.





“It has been a long three months in camp. I made history and the important thing is to do it again,” Ruiz said.





“There is not much to say other than I am ready to rock and roll. He is motivated and that has given me an edge. He has lost weight and will box around but I am ready for anything that comes my way.





“I don’t want to let these beautiful belts go away. I have been doing this since I was six and it is finally paying off so I am going to die trying. I no way I am going to let these go.”



