Kunle Afolayan, a Nigerian movie star and film producer, has joined other celebrities to mourn the death of Samuel Akinpelu, veteran actor better known as Alabi Yellow.





The veteran actor reportedly passed away at his home in Ikorodu area of Lagos state on Sunday.





His death came months after he was diagnosed with stroke following the demise of his wife.





Esther Ajayi, a philanthropist better known as Iya Adura, was said to have placed the actor on N10 million lifeline in April, to aid his recovery.

His death has, however, drawn tributes from several celebrities, with many commending him for his various roles in the development of Yoruba movies.





Joining others to mourn the veteran actor, Afolayan took to his social media page to pen an emotional tribute, saying he had always wanted to feature alongside him in movies.





“I just wish I knew how to relate with death and human demise but the honest truth is that, I don’t,” he wrote on his Instagram page.





“I have always wanted to work with the veteran Alabi Yellow since TK and I discussed having him in a film titled ‘Dog on a lion’s trail’ over 15 years ago.





“However, the project didn’t take off for some reason. Reconnecting and working with the veterans in the industry is something I am passionate about, hence my featuring the likes of Papalolo, Baba Eda, Baba Gebu, Aderupoko and the late Alabi Yellow in Mokalik. I believe his sojourn in life has fully fulfilled the essence of why he was created.





“On behalf of the entire Golden Effects team, we hope the Almighty grants his entire family the grace and fortitude to bear this huge loss. Ki Olorun fi orun ke won. Ase.”

Alabi Yellow had a remarkable career in the country’s film industry before his death, featuring in several movies. He was also the author of ‘A ba Oko Ku’.