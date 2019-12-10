



The Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said his government would write Dangote Plc to contribute to infrastructural development of the state, pointing out that the company was using the state’s infrastructure for her businesses.





“Dangote has not contributed anything to this state. I will write him to support security trust fund.





“I cannot do roads and your trailers will take over our roads. If you go to G.U Ake Road, you will see Dangote Trailers all over the state.





“Zenith Bank, Access Bank and other major companies must contribute to Rivers State Security Trust Fund as they contribute to Lagos State. This is sufficient notice. As they contribute there, they must contribute here. If they don’t support Rivers State, we will not agree.” Wike warned.

He disclosed that the state would launch a State Security Trust Fund as part of its move to strengthen security in the state and attract more investments, adding that all major companies operating in the state must contribute to the state security fund because they were benefiting from the resources and infrastructure of Rivers State.





According to him, Rivers State is the best place anyone could invest, adding that the state would continue to improve security and infrastructure.





He made the disclosure during a courtesy visit by the President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajiya Iya Aliyu, on Monday at the Government House, Port Harcourt.





“By January, 2020, we will hold a security summit and also launch a security trust fund. All the major companies operating in the state are under obligation to contribute.





“We are committed to improving security in order to attract more investments in the state. We are developing the right infrastructure for economic development”, the governor declared.





The Rivers State Governor said no society could develop without contributions from the private sector.





“We need the private sector to drive the economy. Look at what is happening in the USA. Over two hundred thousand jobs in one month through the private sector “, he said, adding that in order to encourage the private sector, the Rivers State Government harmonized taxes.





He assured that the state government was working with the private sector to resolve few challenges associated with taxes in the state.