Anthony Joshua has said he harbours no fear ahead of his rematch with Mexican Andy Ruiz Jr. who defeated him in June as both are set to come up against each other tonight in Riyadh, Saudi.Ruiz stunned the whole world when he dropped Joshua four times before eventually knocking him out in front of a packed crowd at the Madison Square Garden to claim the IBF, WBA and WBO World Heavyweight titles.The upset has since been described as the biggest in the history of the sport, bigger than Buster Douglas 1989 win over Mike Tyson.The 15,000-seater stadium With pundits and fans tipping the Mexican to do the double when both meet today in Riyadh, Saudi, and Joshua however took to the social media to say he is not afraid of Ruiz when they face off tonight.“No fear in my heart. No fear in my eyes. No fear in my mind,” Joshua wrote on his Twitter page.On the increase in weight of his opponent, Joshua isn’t moved as he claimed to beat Ruiz to the punch.“I feel good,” Joshua told Sky Sports.“The weigh-in is important but for heavyweights it doesn’t really matter, it’s about the skills that pay the bills and that leads to victory, it’s not so much about the weight. But I am what I am and I feel good.“He’s a big lad. They should make a super-heavyweight division because there is that much of a vast difference. The art of the game is to hit and not get hit, avoid them punches. Imagine how being three stone heavier and everyone saying how fast he is, I’ll definitely be beating him to the punch tomorrow (today).”