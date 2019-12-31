/ / ‘I was drunk, angry when I raped 54-year-old woman to death – arrested Herdsman says

20 year old herdsman, Laolu Isa, has confessed to raping to death a 54 year old woman, Mrs Mary Okereke, in Ebonyi state.Laolu who was paraded before newsmen at the state police command in Abakaliki, the state capital on Monday December 30th, said he committed the act under the influence of alcohol. According to him, the deceased woman insulted him and that led to a struggle before he was able to overpower her and raped her to her death. The incident happened in Ufuezeraku, Ugwulangwu in Ohaozara local government area on Saturday December 28th.Speaking to newsmen, Laolu said” I am Laulo Isa, I am from Nassarawa. I came to work here in Ebonyi. I was seriously drunk and saw a woman in the night walking along the road. I approached her for sex and she started abusing me”“We started abusing ourselves and I immediately pounced on her and she started struggling with me to free herself. I was seriously drunk at that time. As I was on her, a man who was passing flashed his torchlight on me and I ran away”.“I don’t know whether I was having sex with her but she was on the ground with me. I did not hit her with any object but is like I had sex with her for one round. We were both on the ground when a man flashed light on me and I ran away”.“I am not happy with what I did and I want to die. I want to die!, I want to die!! I have never done this type of thing since God created me on this earth. I am begging for forgiveness”Commenting on his arrest, the state Commissioner of Police, Awotunde Awosola, said Isa would be charged to court soon.”On December 28, 2019, at about 8:pm, one Laulo Isa a herdsman aged 20 years accosted and waylaid one 54 years old Mary Okereke on Ufuezeraku Ugwulangwu road in Ohaozara local government area. There was a struggle between the two of them but he overpowered the woman and had carnal knowledge of the woman. Unfortunately, the woman lost her life during the incident” he saidAwosola added that the joint efforts of Fulani herdsmen led to the arrest of Isa who fled the scene of the incident, leaving some of his belongings behind.