



Hadiza Bala Usman, managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, has called for the investigation and prosecution of people who allegedly harassed her at the national assembly premises.





In a petition to the inspector-general of police, senate president and the director-general of the Department of State Services, Usman explained that she was at the senate on Tuesday to honour the invitation of the joint committee on navy, marine transport and finance to its public hearing on the safe anchorage area of the Lagos ports.





She explained that the committee had invited other parties, which included the Nigeria navy and the Ocean Maritime Solutions Limited (OMSL).





She alleged that she was attacked by people believed to be “hirelings’ of Idahosa Okunbo, chairman of OMSL.





“In the course of the session, Captain (Dr) Idahosa Wells Okunbo of OMSL, having made his submission, stormed out visibly angry breathing fire and brimstone, ” the petition read.





“Following Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo outburst and abrupt exit, the Chairman of the Joint Committee closed the session.





“On leaving the meeting room, some hoodlums that accompanied Captain Okunbo to the hearing ambushed me at the exit door and tried to push their way towards me to physically attack me, raining abuses on me that I was taking food away from them and their boss, and that they will find me and destroy me.”





She added that it took the efforts of her security detail and security personnel deployed from the office of the deputy senate president for her and her entourage to leave the premises unhurt.





She said Okunbo should be held responsible if “if any harm should befall her or any member of her family.”



