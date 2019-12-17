Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim says she is set to give love a chance in 2020, hoping it works out for her this time.The renowned actress made this known on her Instagram page, where she prayed that her next relationship would be the one she had always prayed for.“May my next relationship be “ I remember praying for this “ Amen.“#atoasttolifebook #atoasttolife 2020 I’m ready to give love a chance again.“I have grown wiser, smarter, emotionally ready, I’m aware of my tolerance level, won’t settle for less than I deserve.” I know my worth and definitely understand how to add tax to my worth going forward…“Let’s give love a chance… shall we? 🥰❤️😍😜 #newbeginnings #2020 XOXO A PRINCESS WHO KISSED FROGS ❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote.Ibrahim had once dragged a Ghanaian TV presenter, one Akuko Perming over comments she made about her failed marriage with ex-hubby Kwadwo Safo.The renowned actress recently shared with fans an in-depth of her experiences while growing up, from being a refugee to becoming one of the most sought after actresses in Africa.The actress published her first book ‘A Toast To Life’ where she wrote about the different phases of her life.She started from growing up as a refugee in different African countries, getting molested and raped at some point to become one of the most sought after actresses in Africa.The book gave a first-hand feeling of the former beauty queen’s rags to riches story.Ibrahim had revealed that her marriage with Safo was a mistake, which should not have happened while pointing out that her ex-husband’s family was never in support of her marriage.She was married to Safo in 2010 after she got pregnant for him in the course of their friendship.They were, however, granted divorce in June 2014, after he allegedly cheated on her.The first clue of her relationship going sour was when Ibrahim deleted all her photos on her Instagram page.However, Nigerian rapper, Iceberg Slim, ex-lover to the actress, has apologised to her for all he had done to her.Slim shocked millions of social media users when he posted an apology message to the actress on his Instagram page.The rapper begged for her forgiveness and for all the wrongs he had done to her including cheating.“I lied, I cheated, I took your love for granted and in turn, I brought ridicule and shame to you. From the bottom of my heart, I apologise,” part of the post read.