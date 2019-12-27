/ / I raised our child completely alone- Toni Payne, 9ice’s ex-wife declares

Toni Payne, ex-wife of Afropop singer, 9ice has revealed that she raised Zion, their only child together, all by herself.Payne made this known days after 9ice had announced he would be walking down the aisle with Olasunkanmi Akande, one of his baby mamas.Payne took to her Instagram story on Wednesday to address single mothers.“My yearly wish has always been to have peace of mind, to be able to give my son the best in this world. I’m fully committed to those two things. Looking back at the pictures and I gotta say I don’t give myself enough credit,” she wrote.“I have raised Z 100 percent alone without complaining. To every parent especially single parents, raising their kids without help from the co-producer: I know it’s not easy. But may God give you the tools needed to give them the best childhood.“Always stay positive and refrain from any negative energy. They (the kids) will grow to appreciate you and become positive pillars to society. I’m beyond grateful because there was a point where I didn’t know where to go to with my child.”