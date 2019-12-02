President Muhammadu Buhari and Aisha, his wife, on Monday, took to social media to mark their 30th wedding anniversary.





Aisha shared a clip containing a slew of pictures reliving the memories of their union as family, acquaintances, and Nigerians, in general, visited the comment section to congratulate the duo.





The clip includes pictures of the couple in the early years of their marriage as well as those capturing the president and the first lady flanked by their children and relatives.

In the same vein, Buhari shared a throwback photo accompanied by a family photo with the caption: “Today, on our 30th Wedding Anniversary, I pray for Allah’s continued peace and blessings in our home and family.”