



Former aide to aide President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, on Thursday prayed for President Muhammadu Buhari to run for a third term.





Omokri, a fierce critic of Buhari stated this while declaring he has stopped criticizing the President and his administration.





In a tweet, the former Presidential aide wrote: “Please stop coming to my profile to disturb me to post about General @MBuhari and @OfficialAPCNg.





“I am done with that. Nigeria and Buhari fit each other. I even pray that Buhari has a Third Term. Leave me alone with my #RenosNuggets and # FreeLeahSharibu. I have moved on. Please!”





This is coming at a time Buhari assured Nigerians that he had no third term agenda.





Buhari had last month declared that he won’t make the mistake of attempting to pursue a third term agenda.





The President had at the last National Executive Council meeting, explained that both age and the country’s constitution prevents him from seeking a third term.





According to Buhari: “I’m not going to make the mistake of attempting a third term.





“Besides the age, I swore by the Holy Book that I would go by the constitution and the constitution said two terms.





“I know that I’m in my last term and I can afford to be reckless because I’m not going to ask for anybody’s vote.”