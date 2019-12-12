Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday said he never saw himself as a politician for over a decade that he held public offices until 2018 when he emerged to contest as governor of Lagos state.For all those years he was appointed to political offices, the governor said, “I saw myself purely as a professional – a technocrat- in politics and public service”.Sanwo-Olu disclosed this in a lecture he delivered at the 3rd Alumni Lecture of the University of Lagos, (UNILAG), Faculty of Engineering Alumni Association, which held at the University campus.The title of the lecture was: ‘Professionals in politics: Panacea for sustainable national development.’The opportunity to run as governor, Sanwo-Olu said, “was a bigger responsibility than anything I had ever done, and, and unlike everything before, not a role to which I could be simply appointed. I can say that it was at that point that I became a politician”.