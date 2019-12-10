American rapper, Cardi B has declared that she is already missing Nigeria
An excited Cardi B took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, where she shared a post of herself during her performance in Nigeria with a caption;
“Missing Nigeria.” One thing is for sure, she had an amazing time in the country and Nigerians were more than happy to have her around.
“Alright this 7 o’clock in the morning I want to go to the f**king hood. I want to see the real Nigeria. I want to eat the hotel food I want like real Nigerian food, all that fish, all that Nigerian Jollof rice, all that, all that,” she said.
