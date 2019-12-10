American rapper, Cardi B has declared that she is already missing NigeriaAn excited Cardi B took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, where she shared a post of herself during her performance in Nigeria with a caption;“Missing Nigeria.” One thing is for sure, she had an amazing time in the country and Nigerians were more than happy to have her around.The rapper took to her Instagram page on Friday, December 6, 2019, where she posted a series of videos from her hotel room in Nigeria. She went to talk about not wanting to have the hotel food, rather she would love to eat the real Nigerian Jollof rice.“Alright this 7 o’clock in the morning I want to go to the f**king hood. I want to see the real Nigeria. I want to eat the hotel food I want like real Nigerian food, all that fish, all that Nigerian Jollof rice, all that, all that,” she said.