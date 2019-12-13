Reality TV star, Tokunbo Idowu a.k.a Tboss has said she enjoyed being pregnant because it was the only time she could eat “anything and everything” without feeling guilty.Recall that after Tboss put to bed, she addressed the uncertainties surrounding her motherhood, saying she refused to confirm her pregnancy because she wanted to keep out the “negativity of sad-minded people.”The former BBNaija season two housemate took to her Instagram on Thursday to share her pregnancy experience.“Pregnancy is the one time you get away with eating any and everything without feeling any guilt. However, I wasn’t eating much which was totally weird considering that I am such a Foodie. I didn’t exactly have many cravings either,” she wrote.“I couldn’t eat anything spicy anymore. I enjoyed pickles & green olives more than usual. I drank a lot of cold water. I would guzzle water like I had been lost in the desert. The usual Caprisonne & Ribena. Actually I drank more than I ate.“Enjoy it ’cause you would miss it, they told me. Miss the bloated-ness? The wobbling? The discomfort? The pee-ing every 20 mins? The struggle to get in and outta bed, The itching? Maybe I would miss the heartburns?“Those were the worst! Or maybe the itchy-ness or the purple feet. No, I know, I won’t miss the discolouration, all the rashes on my back and my bum disappearing. I was certain I won’t miss any of it. You guessed right! I miss it all.”