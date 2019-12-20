Omotunde Adebowale David popularly known as Lolo 1 has lamented over the loss of her phone and money after attending Teni’s show.The former Wazobia FM OAP took to her Instagram page to share her story.In her words: “I have been off the gram since Monday night. My phone was stolen in traffic after I left @tenientertainer show..it was plucked out of my hand..phewBy Tuesday afternoon the thieves have taken about 300k out of 3 of my banks account..using my BVN number …before I could block my accounts.We need to be more security conscious this season ooo.. It shook me a little but I’m still thankful”Lolo 1 who dumped law for entertainment stated in an interview that her mum cried hen she took that decision.““When I was a child, I loved radio, I loved novels and I loved television. My mum would tell me that I would stay in front of the television and I would act out everything they were doing. I would sing and I would dance. So, I did not need anyone to tell me that this is where I would end up. When I wanted to shift from law to the entertainment sector, my mum cried. She did not understand why I would leave law for singing, acting and all that. But when we make a success out of anything we choose to do, it makes our parents proud. You must strive to be the best in what you do.”