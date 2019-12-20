Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, late Thursday, received a letter from a coalition of 35 civil society groups urging him to remove the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II if he failed to submit himself to the laws of the state.The letter was released late Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar,The letter signed by the Chairman of the Coalition, Ibrahim Ali, stated, “If the Emir of Kano fails to submit to the authority of the government of Kano State, we call on the Governor of Kano State on the strongest term, to act strictly in accordance with the provision of Kano Emirate Council Law 2019 in order to heed the state forward.”Titled, “Kano State Emirate Council Law, 2019: Demand Letter,” it read in part that, “The coalition of 35 Civil Society Groups under the above-mentioned group (UMBRELLA OF KANO CONCERNED CIVIL SOCIETY GROUPS) is curiously studying the unfolding events in the running of Kano State affairs especially in recent time, as it relates to the lingering face-off between the Government of Kano State on one hand and the Emir of Kano on the other hand.“Reminding specifically that, matters that arose from the aftermath of Kano State High Court decision nullifying the Kano State Emirate Council Law, that was enacted by the State House of Assembly, which eventually paved way for the enactment of another Law, creating additional 4 First Class Emirates, which also empowers the Governor to take disciplinary measures against any erring emir.“Soon afterwards, the same Law which repeals all the existing Emirate Councils Laws, and consolidates it in the Kano State Emirate Council Law 2019, was again been challenged first by the purportedly 5 kingmakers from one of the 5 Emirates established by the said law.“With the recent decision of Kano State High Court, His Excellency shall proceed and ensure the full take-off of the Council of Emirs in the State. So as to stop the current distraction and generation of controversy.”