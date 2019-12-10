Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle has condemned attacks on his person over the arrest of former governor Yari’s two aides.Matawalle who denied having any hand in the arrests warned mischievous elements in the state to desist from alluding the arrest of the offenders to his office.“Anyone who finds himself in a collision course with the law of the land should courageously face his travails with the law and desist from blame games on the office of the Governor or his person”, Matawalle warned.“The Police and, indeed, all other Security operatives are not my property, nor are they working for my personal interest but for the well being of Zamfara State and Nigeria as a whole” the Governor further observed.In a press statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on media and communication, Hon. Zailani Bappa, said “It has been a while now that after the attainment of peace in the state, some enemies of the state and Nigeria have indulged themselves in making inflammatory statements and sometimes actions aimed at reversing the hands of the clock”“Those arrested and taken to court willingly broke the law and were apprehended by the agents of the law, not by Governor Matawalle. They should be courageous enough to own up to their mischief and defend themselves before the law” the Governor advised.Recalled that security operatives had arrested and prosecuted two aides of former governor Abdulaziz Yari over some unguarded security comments.The security operatives have since demanded that the suspects lead them to the bushes where over 3 million weapons is alleged to have been hidden.