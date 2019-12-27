Drake, Canadian rapper, has acknowledged Wizkid, Nigerian singer, for the success of their collaborative single ‘One Dance’.





In a two-hour interview with Rap Radar, a rap blog owned by Elliott Wilson, American journalist, Drake touched on accusations that his music is meant​​ for a variety of cultures and music styles.





The award-winning rapper also talked about his past relationship with Serena Williams, his beef with Pusha T, and reconciling with Meek Mill among a host of other topics.

Speaking about his hit single with Wizkid and Kyla, Drake said he is not a “culture vulture” — which means he doesn’t appreciate cultures but support them and give opportunity to people in that culture.

“The definition of appropriating a culture is not supporting that culture, doing songs with people who are deeply rooted in that culture, giving opportunity to people who are in that culture,” Drake said.





“That’s not appropriating. Appropriating is taking it for your own personal gain and denying that it was ever inspired from this. That’s the true disservice that somebody could do to the UK, to dancehall, to afrobeats.”





“Me, I’ve always… I ensure that not only paying all due respects verbally but… I make it a point to give opportunity.”

He also acknowledged Wizkid for the success of ‘One Dance’.

“I’m not one of those people that can be inspired by something and be like; oh that was inspiring thanks; and then like just move on with it, you know, under my arm running down the field,” he said.

“I gotta like at-least honor the person that handed me the football before i ran for the touchdown.”

“ You know I definitely feel like because when i do things, they do get magnified and amplified, people can sometimes feel uncomfortable like, oh okay like you know, One Dance goes number one. Now all of the sudden you know, this afro inspired.

“But it’s like yeah, you know Wizkid was on the song with me. Like you know i had blessings from the real dons in that space you know. I know those guys, i link with those guys, i go to their shows, they come to my shows, they touch my stage.

“So it’s like, you know the chatter is one thing but in the community, amongst the real gees that are really doing this shit, I’m solidified for sure”

Watch the full interview below:







