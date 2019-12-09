Foremost act of Davido Music Worldwide, DMW record label, Mayowa Adewale widely known as Mayorkun has disclosed that he goes around with a lot of police escorts not because of thieves but because of police.
The singer took to Twitter to answer a fan who asked him why he goes about with police escorts.
He tweeted: “Somebody just asked me why i have POLICE around when we go out and I’m sad that my answer wasn’t because of ‘THIEVES’ but ‘POLICE’ ”
Somebody just asked me why iHave POLICE around when we go out and I’m sad that my answer wasn’t because of ‘THIEVES’ but ‘POLICE’ 😂— MAYORKUN (@IamMayorKun) December 7, 2019
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.