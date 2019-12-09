 I go out with police escorts because of the police and not thieves - Mayorkun | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
I go out with police escorts because of the police and not thieves - Mayorkun

Foremost act of Davido Music Worldwide, DMW record label, Mayowa Adewale widely known as Mayorkun has disclosed that he goes around with a lot of police escorts not because of thieves but because of police.

The singer took to Twitter to answer a fan who asked him why he goes about with police escorts.


He tweeted: “Somebody just asked me why i have POLICE around when we go out and I’m sad that my answer wasn’t because of ‘THIEVES’ but ‘POLICE’ ”





