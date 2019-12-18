Big Brother Naija Double Wahala housemate Cee C has said in a recent interview that she doesn’t know about controversial BBN Pepper Dem housemate Tacha because she doesn’t watch the reality show.Cee C spoke while addressing the comparison usually made between her and Pepper Dem Tacha.She said the things she knew about the show were from social media.“I wish I watched ..nah, I didn’t. My TV is barely on. I don’t watch Big Brother, most of the things I know about Big brother is from social media and from people…”Cee C and Tacha have always been compared by people on social media, as they believe they have a lot in common, but Cee C takes exception. To her, two people cannot be the same, as everyone is unique.The Big Brother finalist also said she is real, does not like to pretend and likes to mind her business.“If you don’t call me, I won’t answer,” she said.“I don’t go to places where nobody is looking for Cee C.”Cee C has lots of loyal fans, many of which she got during her stay in the Big Brother house. It was a great surprise then to many that she doesn’t watch the very show which brought her to limelight.