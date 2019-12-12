Reality TV star, Busayo Abiri a.k.a Khloe has stated that she can’t marry a man that doesn’t have at least three cars, two houses and other things she desires.Khloe made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, December 12, 2019.In a very lengthy post, Khloe said it’s her personal decision as she doesn’t plan to bring into the world kids who won’t enjoy all the good things of life.“So last night at dinner I was having a conversation with the girls and I said I can’t MARRY a broke man that doesn’t have at least 3 cars, 2 houses, and 2 stable businesses …. so it got online and people are insulting me… 1. That’s my wish, not yours. 2. I repeat I’m not bringing a child into this world if my husband and me are not financially stable. 3. It’s me that knows what I went through growing up and I don’t wish that for my children. 4. I have half of these things, so why should I go lower. 5. It’s none of your goddam business what I wish for,” she wrote.“Men will curse me cos they don’t work hard enough to acquire these things or they know they can’t come close to achieving these things in 100 years to come AND that’s none of my life business … keep your poverty and low thinking to yourself. Some said does my father has all these things, no darling😡That’s enough reason why my husband should have a lot so your broke kids won’t say the same thing to them in future … My life, My rules, My wishes. Lord help me. AMEN,” she concluded.Her statement has however sparked multiple comments on social media.